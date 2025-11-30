Record 24,000-plus runners participate in 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (IANS) The city of Ahmedabad transformed into a vibrant celebration of endurance and unity as more than 24,000 runners took part in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park. Anchored in the purpose-led theme of #Run4OurSoldiers, the marathon once again brought the city together in a spirited tribute to India’s Armed Forces, with this year’s run carrying deeper significance in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The event was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd.; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor; Major General Gaurav Bagga; fitness ambassador and actor-presenter Mandira Bedi; Olympic medallist and Padma Shri awardee Gagan Narang; Preeti Jhangiani, actor-producer and Vice President of the Indian Olympic Association; and renowned designer Aaquib Wani, along with senior leaders from Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group.

Also present at the occasion was Indian cricketer and Gujarat Giants’ newest signee Yastika Bhatia.

More than 4,000 military personnel and police officers participated, reinforcing the marathon’s message of respect and solidarity for those who serve the nation.

Runners competed across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km, and 5 km categories on a course showcasing some of Ahmedabad’s most iconic landmarks, including the Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge. The official marathon jersey—designed by award-winning creator Aaquib Wani—captured the event’s spirit and its tribute to soldiers.

With a prize pool of over Rs 40 lakh across the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K categories, winners were rewarded across multiple competitive and age-group divisions.

Recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and listed on the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Global Marathon Event List, the recognised registry of certified marathons and distance-running events that meet global standards for course accuracy, measurement, and event quality, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has grown into one of India’s most respected distance-running events.

Speaking at the event, Pranav Adani said, “Since 2017, the Ahmedabad Marathon has become a landmark event embraced by our beloved city. This year, the message of #Run4OurSoldiers resonated even more deeply as our Armed Forces stood tall during Operation Sindoor. The participation of over 24,000 runners shows how the event has grown into a movement the city proudly owns.”

Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding, Indian Army, added, “The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is more than a sporting event, but it is a living testament to the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the citizens we serve.

"Witnessing over 4,000 personnel run shoulder to shoulder with thousands from across the nation was profoundly heartening. Such overwhelming participation is not merely about numbers; it reflects the unity, discipline, and positive spirit that define India. In every stride, one could feel the pulse of a nation moving forward together.”

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Indian Air Force, expressed, “Today, we are thrilled to see such a massive and enthusiastic crowd coming together to support our Armed Forces by participating in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2025. This event is a testament to the importance we place on fitness, and it is heartening to see such a wonderful initiative of the Adani Group in honour of the Armed Forces.

"The overwhelming response and energy on display today are really impressive. A truly memorable experience today, set against the stunning backdrop of the beautiful Sabarmati Riverfront. “

Adani Sportsline extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police, 108 Emergency Services, and KD Hospital for their invaluable support and seamless coordination, which ensured the event ran smoothly and safely for all participants.

--IANS

bc/bsk/