Real Sociedad beat Athletic in Copa del Rey SF first leg

Madrid, Feb 12 (IANS) Benat Turrientes scored the only goal as Real Sociedad beat Athletic Club 1-0 away in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal, taking a narrow but significant advantage in the Basque derby.

Turrientes struck midway through the second half, firing into the roof of the net after Goncalo Guedes was brought down by Athletic goalkeeper Alex Padilla.

The goal proved decisive, though Sociedad will feel it was modest reward after having controlled much of the match against an Athletic side missing several key players, including Oihan Sancet and Dani Vivian, reports Xinhua.

As expected in a semifinal between local rivals, the opening half was intense, with few clear chances early on. Sociedad gradually took control, with Guedes causing problems on the left and linking well with Mikel Oyarzabal.

The pair combined to release Pablo Marin in the 24th minute, but Padilla denied the midfielder when he was clean through. Padilla later saved with his knee to keep out Jon Martin's header from a Carlos Soler free kick.

At the other end, Gorka Guruzeta headed straight at Alex Remiro, while Robert Navarro also failed to trouble the Sociedad goalkeeper.

The major controversy came late in the first half when Martin's header appeared to strike Aymeric Laporte's arm following a corner. After a lengthy VAR review, the referee ruled that Laporte had been fouled in the buildup.

Sociedad nearly went ahead at the start of the second half when Marin hit the post after Padilla had denied Oyarzabal on a quick counterattack.

Guedes had another penalty appeal waved away after the referee judged he had dived. Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde made four substitutions in an attempt to change the momentum, but his side struggled to respond.

Athletic rarely threatened an equalizer and will look to recover its injured players before the return leg.

In the other semifinal, Atletico Madrid hosts FC Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday. The return legs of both ties will be played in the first week of March.

--IANS

bc/