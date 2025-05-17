Real Madrid sign Dean Huijsen for 50 million pound from Bournemouth

Madrid, May 17 (IANS) Real Madrid have announced the signing of defender Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth after triggering his release clause worth 50 million pound. The 20-year-old joins Los Blancos on a five-year contract.

Madrid have started making headway with their first signing of the season. The club has struggled with defensive injuries throughout the course of the season and wanted to complete the signing as soon as possible in order to give the defender time to settle in before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Madrid were swift in their movement to secure the signing of the highly sought-after talent. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United were reported to be the other teams interested in signing Huijsen.

“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030.

“At 20, Dean Huijsen is already a Spanish international and has played in Italy's Serie A with Juventus and Roma, and in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

“Dean Huijsen is nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for 2024-2025,” posted Madrid on their website.

The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in the club’s record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola’s side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League.

Huijsen has made 30 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal. The 20-year-old also earned his first caps for the Spanish national team in March, following a string of impressive performances for the Cherries.

Madrid are expected to confirm the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold too over the coming days. The Englishman, who announced he will be leaving his hometown club Liverpool FC at the end of the season, is also expected to don the white jersey for the Club World Cup where Madrid will face Al Hilal in their opening game on June 19 (IST).

