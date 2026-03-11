RCB to host SRH in IPL 2026 opener on March 28: Report

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28, a report said.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will open their season against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. This matchup adds an early highlight to the schedule as two of the league’s most popular teams go head-to-head.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the league has released the fixtures for the first 20 matches. The rest of the schedule is expected to be announced later. The opening phase promises several exciting contests as teams aim to gain early momentum in their quest for the playoffs.

Last season’s runner ups, Punjab Kings, will begin their campaign against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1. The first phase also includes several key matchups, such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 in Mumbai.

The schedule features double-header days, with two matches set for April 4, April 5, April 11, and April 12, which will give fans multiple games to enjoy on those dates. Teams will travel to various venues, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mullanpur during the tournament's opening phase.

The schedule also features several high-profile matchups. Bengaluru will host Chennai on April 5, and Mumbai will welcome Bengaluru on April 12. The first phase schedule of the IPL 2026 will be announced on Wednesday at 7:00 PM IST on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

