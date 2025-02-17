RCB Honors '12th Man Army' with Heartfelt 2025 Key Visual Tribute

Bengaluru: With the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) underway, reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have unveiled their 2025 key visual, a heartfelt tribute to the '12th Man Army'. Recognising fans as the franchise's heart and soul, the visual depicts fan stories of where they have gone above and beyond, showcasing their profound connection to RCB.

The key visual that also comes alive on the team bus features several extraordinary fan moments. Among them is a couple who displayed a "Play Bold" banner at their wedding, a delivery executive who transformed his bike into a moving tribute to RCB, a proud graduate that marked her convocation by holding up her RCB jersey.

Another memorable instance featured is a devoted fan who proposed to her partner during an RCB match, a scuba diver that took his jersey underwater, while a pilgrim carried his RCB jersey for a sacred dip at the Mahakumbh, merging faith and fandom.

"RCB takes immense pride in having one of the most passionate and loyal fanbases in the world of cricket. This year's key visual is a heartfelt tribute to our dedicated community, whose unwavering support has been integral to our journey. Through this ode, we aim to celebrate their relentless support and highlight the unique ways they carry the spirit of RCB into their everyday lives "said Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer (COO), RCB.

Expressing their connection to RCB, Harish, who carried his RCB jersey for a holy dip in the Mahakumbh said, "RCB is not just a team, it is an emotion. I can't believe my picture is on the RCB bus. It is an amazing feeling to see my passion and support for the team come to life in this way. Words can describe show special this feels for me."

Meanwhile, Heta and Raj, who caught the camera's eye when Heta decided to go down on her knee to propose to Raj at the RCB Vs CSK game in Pune, were over the moon to find themselves on the RCB bus.

"Sunday morning could not have gotten better for us as we woke up to see our pics on the RCB team bus. As the 12th man, we cheered the teams with all our heart and now we get to be part of their journey, it is just incredible. A huge shout-out to the RCB management for giving us the credit," he said.

Likitha Suggala, who also features in the video for her incredible gesture of carrying the RCB jersey to her graduation ceremony, expressed how special it is for her to feature as part of RCB's 12th man army.

"There was a lot of criticism when I carried the jersey for my graduation and many said that I ruined my graduation and should have carried a photo of my parents instead. But it was one of the best decisions I made. I have my degree now; I have a job and I have my most beloved sports franchise supporting me. My mother was ecstatic too. She said, 'you are an official fan now and Kohli will see you and the team will see you.' I love the way RCB entertains and I am so delighted RCB has finally recognised my love for them," she added.

The 2025 key visual highlights RCB's commitment to nourishing their deep and personal connection with their fans. This tribute will travel with the team serving as a reminder of the passion of the 12th Man Army. (ANI)