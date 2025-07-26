Ravi Dahiya resumes training after surgery, says 'Hopeful of making it to LA 2028 Olympics'

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya has revealed that he has resumed training after a successful surgery and is now hopeful of making it to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Dahiya sustained an injury during a practice bout at the Chhatrasal Stadium in February 2023. Scans revealed grade 2 tears on his right knee in Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

"I’ve resumed training after my surgery. It was unfortunate to miss the Paris Olympics due to injury, but I'm hopeful of making it to Los Angeles. Fingers crossed," Dahiya told IANS.

He was last seen in action at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade in September. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion lost in the first round to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev in the 57kg category.

The 27-year-old wrestler believes the new sports policy - 'Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana' headed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta - will boost the confidence of players and athletes across the national capital.

“The new sports policy of the Delhi Government is very impressive. It will benefit athletes at the grassroots level. There will be improved infrastructure and increased prize money for Delhi athletes. This will boost the confidence of players across the city,” he added.

The new policy has increased incentives for athletes across all levels. Olympic and Paralympic medal winners now receive more than twice the previous remuneration. Also, depending on their performance, the state will provide top medal winners with secure government employment in Group A, B, or C positions in addition to financial incentives. By providing more funding for training, nutrition, and grassroots involvement, the program seeks to empower young people, keep athletic potential in Delhi, and advance the growth of sports more broadly.

Dahiya recently decided to move up in the weight category to improve his chances of prolonging his career and aim for a medal in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

While the next Olympic weight category for the LA Olympics 2028 is 65kg, Dahiya has been in and out of competitions in the past few years due to injuries and has been competing in the non-Olympic 61kg weight category.

