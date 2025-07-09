Rasikh Salam moves to Baroda from Jammu & Kashmir ahead of 2025/26 domestic season

New Delhi: Fast bowler Rasikh Salam will represent Baroda in the upcoming 2025/26 domestic cricket season after moving on from Jammu & Kashmir. Brigadier Anil Gupta, Member Administration of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), confirmed that Rasikh has been given the NOC.

“Yes, we have given him the NOC. I don't remember exactly when the NOC was issued, but I believe it was done maybe five to six days ago. If he wants to play anywhere else, what difference does it make to us? We have given NOC to six players this time. We have enough talent and enough pool of players with us,” said Gupta to IANS.

In five first-class matches for Jammu & Kashmir, Rasikh picked 13 wickets at an average of 25.23. He also picked 13 wickets in 10 games at an average of 37.46, while grabbing 45 scalps in 36 T20 games. Rasikh played two games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their victorious IPL 2025 campaign.

Sources in the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) confirmed that they have signed up Rasikh for the forthcoming domestic season. It is understood that Jitesh Sharma is also close to representing Baroda in the upcoming domestic season, as the wicketkeeper-batter is still awaiting his NOC from Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA).

Another source told IANS that left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who has been Baroda’s captain in domestic cricket games and played a pivotal role in RCB winning IPL 2025, may have been an influential factor in bringing both Rasikh and Jitesh to Baroda.

Krunal has also represented India in five ODIs and 19 T20Is. "It is for sure that Krunal would have helped Rasikh move to Baroda since they were teammates in RCB in the IPL this year. He wants to win a trophy in the coming domestic season and is focused on building a unit for that purpose,” added the source.

