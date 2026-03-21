Rashid Khan is best-placed Indian in tied second at DP World PGTI Open

Nuh, March 21 (IANS) MJ Daffue will take a four-stroke advantage into the final day of the US$300,000 DP World PGTI Open after recording five under thru 12 holes on Saturday at Classic Golf & Country Club.

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The South African, who started the third round tied in the lead with Rashid Khan, continued his impressive form into day three, delivering six birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 16 under par for the week.

His round was halted with six holes to play, with the start of play having been delayed (fog) and later suspended due to darkness.

“I had a little bit of a slow start,” he said. “Once I did find some good momentum; I was able to start being freer. I managed to get into my routine.”

“I made some good decisions and made one lucky break on nine. I’ve always been a very good bounce back player, so I was pleased to bounce back from the bogey.”

Daffue has enjoyed a fast start to the 2026 Road to Mallorca, picking up his maiden HotelPlanner Tour win at the NTT Data Pro-Am last month, and is looking for a second victory in just the fifth event of the season.

“The goal is to win every tournament. It would be very special to find a win for the second time this season; it was my goal to play well early in the season.”

“You don’t want to avoid thinking about what’s at the end of tomorrow, because we’re all human, but if I do what I can do best, I think I’m up for lifting the trophy.”

“I really enjoy this golf course, and I have 24 holes left, I will try to conquer every one of them.”

India’s Khan finished the day in a group of four at 14 under par, alongside Swede Adam Wallin, Austrian Lukas Nemecz and Italian Aron Zemmer. Saptak Talwar sits one stroke behind the group, in sixth position.

The two other Indians in the top 10 are Ravi Kumar and Yuvraj Sandhu, both placed tied ninth, at 11-under.

Play will resume at 9am on Sunday morning for those yet to complete their third round, while the final round will begin at 9.30am.

--IANS

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