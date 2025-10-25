Raphinha ruled out of Barcelona's El Clásico against Real Madrid

Madrid, Oct 25 (IANS) Barcelona will visit La Liga leader Real Madrid for Sunday’s El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabeu without Brazil forward Raphinha, assistant coach Marcus Sorg confirmed on Saturday, as the Catalan side continues to grapple with a mounting injury crisis.

The 28-year-old winger has failed to recover from a leg muscle injury and joins a growing list of absentees that includes Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, and goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. With 10 players sidelined since August, Barca’s squad has been stretched thin ahead of one of the most pivotal fixtures of the season.

Despite Raphinha’s absence, the reigning Spanish champion remains hopeful of having key players Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Frenkie de Jong available, after all took part in Saturday’s training session.

“Any team would miss Raphinha, but the situation is what it is. He is injured,” Sorg told a press conference. “We’ll see if Ferran (Torres) starts, we’ll decide tomorrow. Jules Kounde also trained this morning and may play. I still have no idea about the starting eleven.”

Ferran Torres left Spain’s national team camp early due to leg muscle fatigue, while Frenkie de Jong missed three training sessions this week because of illness. Defender Jules Kounde, meanwhile, was forced off during the 6–1 Champions League victory over Olympiacos after taking a knock to the leg.

The setbacks have further complicated Barcelona’s selection options for the crucial clash against La Liga leader Real Madrid, which currently sits two points clear of second-placed Barca after eight matches.

Assistant coach Marcus Sorg will take charge of the team on Sunday, with head coach Hansi Flick serving a suspension following his red card during the 2–1 win over Girona on October 18. Flick was sent off in the closing stages of that match for protesting refereeing decisions.

This is the season's first El Clásico, and both Barcelona and Real Madrid would like to win three points to have early bragging rights in the season. The archrivals are once again in a neck-to-neck battle for the La Liga title.

