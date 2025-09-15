Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lopez grab two goals each as Barcelona put six past Valencia

Barcelona: FC Barcelona produced a performance of sheer brilliance as they swept aside Valencia CF 6-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday night. Two goals apiece from Fermín López, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski ensured a commanding victory that underlined the Catalans’ dominance despite the absence of several key players, including the injured Lamine Yamal.

The contest, relocated from the iconic Camp Nou, quickly turned into a showcase of Barcelona’s attacking depth and authority. Despite controlling 74% of first-half possession and registering 11 attempts without reply, Barça reached the interval with only a single goal—courtesy of Fermín, who converted superbly following Ferran Torres’ pinpoint assist. Valencia, offering little resistance, were fortunate to trail by just one at the break.

The second half, however, saw Barcelona decisively shift gears. Raphinha capitalised on a defensive lapse between Copete and goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala to double the advantage. Moments later, Fermín unleashed a thunderous strike from distance to claim his second of the night, effectively sealing the points.

The goals continued to flow as Raphinha added his brace with a powerful finish after excellent control from a lofted pass. Lewandowski, introduced late on, marked his 150th appearance for the club with a spectacular strike into the top corner, before completing the rout with a delicate chipped finish, confirmed by VAR after initially being ruled offside.

Amid the scoring frenzy, the evening’s most poignant moment arrived in the 81st minute. Marc Bernal, sidelined for over a year with a double injury, returned to competitive action and provided the assist for Lewandowski’s second goal. The 18-year-old’s comeback drew a standing ovation from the crowd, symbolising a fresh chapter in his promising career.

With the emphatic result, Barcelona climb to second place in La Liga, just as they prepare for their opening UEFA Champions League fixture away to Newcastle United on Thursday.

