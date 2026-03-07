Ranji Trophy-winning J&K team to have a victory parade in Jammu on Sunday

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The triumphant Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy team will celebrate its historic maiden title triumph with a victory march through Jammu city on Sunday afternoon, said sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Saturday.

Last week, the Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir secured a historic first-ever Ranji Trophy title by overcoming heavyweights Karnataka on the basis of a first innings lead at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubbali.

Jammu and Kashmir played their first Ranji Trophy game in 1960, and their fortunes had been on a rise for over a decade, reaching the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20, and 2024-25 seasons.

“The victory parade will run from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, covering BC Road, Akhnoor Road, Jewel Chowk, Jammu University, and the railway station in Jammu. Before that, the entire team will meet Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, at his residence for lunch.

“After the event, the entire team will proceed to a dinner party at Fortune Hotel in Jammu. All players who represented J&K across formats this season have been invited to be a part of the celebrations,” further said sources to IANS.

Left-handed batter Shubham Pundir was adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating 121 in the final. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi, who played a huge hand in J&K's title run, was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for picking 60 scalps in the competition.

It has been a 2025/26 domestic season to remember for Jammu & Kashmir, who won their first-ever BCCI title by clinching the 2025/26 Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group title in Surat.

JKCA have also planned a function to celebrate the Ranji Trophy win on March 10 at the JKCA Complex, Hostel Ground in Jammu, and will begin from 6:30 pm. Sources also said a word on victory celebrations in Srinagar is expected to come soon. “It is still in the planning stage, but celebratory functions could happen in Srinagar after Eid,” said sources.

