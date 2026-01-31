Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra secure huge win over Chandigarh, Bengal beat Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (IANS) Saurashtra defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 56 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B league match at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, on Saturday. With this win, Saurashtra pocketed seven points and strengthened their position in the group standings.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 31 for no loss on day three, Chandigarh were bowled out for 261 in 64 overs. Pace-bowling all-rounder Rajangad Bawa top-scored with 55, while Shivam Bhambri (48) and Vaibhav Narang (47) chipped in with useful contributions.

For Saurashtra, Chirag Jani was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 4-78 in 13 overs. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also picked four wickets while conceding 53 runs in 12 overs. Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Saurashtra had taken a commanding lead in the first innings, which proved to be decisive. Wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai, who played a crucial role in the team’s dominance by hitting a dominating double century, was adjudged Player of the Match.

The victory has lifted Saurashtra to the top of Group B temporarily with 7 points, though they may slip to second once the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh game concludes in Indore. Karnataka, meanwhile, still have a chance to overtake them if they secure an outright win against Punjab, though fog interruption in Mohali has complicated the matter.

In a Group C fixture at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Lahli, Bengal registered a comprehensive 188-run win over Haryana to qualify for the quarterfinals as an unbeaten side and table toppers.

Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed starred with match figures of 11 wickets (5-42 and 6-38). He played a crucial role in Bengal bundling out Haryana for 105 while defending 294 and took the Player of the Match award.

The defeat also marked Haryana’s third straight home loss, leaving them vulnerable in second place. Uttarakhand, currently at third spot, are in command against Assam at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun and could displace Haryana depending on the final result.

