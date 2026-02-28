Ranji Trophy: ICC chief Jay Shah hails J&K’s 'remarkable story of grit and perseverance’ after historic triumph

Hubbali, Feb 28 (IANS) ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated Jammu & Kashmir for their historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, describing the achievement as a testament to grit, perseverance and collective effort, while emphasising its potential to inspire future generations from the region.

Praising the team’s landmark accomplishment, Shah said, “Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance. While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from J&K who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement,” he wrote on X.

Jammu & Kashmir secured their maiden title after earning a decisive first-innings lead over Karnataka in the five-day final, capping off a dominant campaign marked by composure, resilience and all-round excellence.

Highlighting the broader impact of the victory beyond the immediate result, Shah expressed confidence that the triumph would serve as a catalyst for aspiring cricketers from the region.

“I am sure that this win will ignite belief in the hearts of the current generation from the region and drive the next one to pick up a bat or ball,” he said.

Shah also underlined cricket’s enduring ability to produce inspirational stories and expressed hope that Jammu & Kashmir’s achievement would receive widespread recognition.

“Our sport is rich with such stories of inspiration from around the world and I hope this one also receives its fair share of admiration,” he further wrote.

Earlier, BCCI President Mithun Manhas reflected on the team’s transformation, attributing its success to early foundational efforts, especially highlighting the leadership of former board secretary Jay Shah.

“Well, I think it's been an amazing journey. It started way back in June 2021. And I would like to especially thank the BCCI back then for the kind of support they gave us, especially Jay Bhai. And he was the first secretary back then, after a span of 67 years, who came to Jammu, saw our condition and then there was no looking back for all of us.”

Jammu & Kashmir’s triumph marks a watershed moment for cricket in the Jammu and Kashmir region, symbolising the steady rise of a team that combined experienced leadership with emerging talent to script one of Indian domestic cricket’s most memorable title victories.

