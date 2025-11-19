Ranji Trophy: Gujarat and Saurashtra emerge victorious, Rinku and Dhull hit centuries in draws

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Gujarat and Saurashtra registered outright wins on the last day of 2025/26 Ranji Trophy round five, while India left-handed batter Rinku Singh and Yash Dhull struck big centuries in drawn encounters for Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, respectively.

At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, Gujarat defeated Uttarakhand by 146 runs, with Vishal Jayswal claiming four wickets and Siddharth Desai picking three scalps. Aarav Mahajan top-scored for Uttarakhand in the second innings with 60, but despite a promising start, the middle order faltered and crashed to a loss.

Saurashtra defeated Goa by an innings and 47 runs in their Ranji Trophy fixture at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot. Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut was named Player of the Match for finishing with a match haul of nine wickets – two scalps in the first innings and seven wickets in the second innings – to dismiss Goa for 180 after enforcing the follow-on.

At Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, Coimbatore, Rinku hit a commanding 176 to steer Uttar Pradesh to getting three points via a crucial first-innings lead over Tamil Nadu in their Elite Group A clash. Resuming from his overnight score of 98, Rinku got his ninth first-class century in the morning session before converting it into a 247-ball effort laced with 17 fours and six sixes.

He also stitched vital partnerships with Shivam Sharma (53) and Kartik Yadav (59) to keep UP in contention for taking the lead. Though he eventually fell to P Vidyuth in the 143rd over, Aaqib Khan and Kunal Tyagi held their nerve to secure a slender but valuable five-run lead that gave them three points.

After UP were bowled out for 460, TN made 103/2, but got only one point. While B. Sachin was out after reaching his fifty, N. Jagadeesan was dismissed for 44. Their dismissals made the way for both teams to shake hands and settle for a draw. With the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy coming up, TN will now have M. Venkataramana taking over as head coach from M. Senthilnathan.

At Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre in Rajsamand, skipper Dhull stood tall for Delhi after being made to follow on by Rajasthan. Dhull hit a majestic 189 off 242 balls, laced with 27 fours and two sixes, as he helped Delhi to stave off an innings defeat and escape with one point.

At Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, Assam produced a gritty rearguard effort to deny Bengal six points in their Group C clash by batting out 120.4 overs to secure a draw. Despite making 200 in the first innings, Assam showed remarkable resistance, with Denish Das (73), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (48), and Sibsankar Roy (52) hitting crucial knocks while Abdul Kuraishi remained unbeaten on 23 off 68 deliveries in the final session, as Assam’s last batting pair survived 44 balls.

At Holkar Stadium in Indore, Aryan Pandey and Kumar Kartikeya ensured Madhya Pradesh took a point from their Ranji Trophy clash against Kerala by stitching a defiant 41-run stand for the ninth wicket and batting out nearly 20 overs.

The resistance denied Kerala their first win of the season, with last year’s runners-up collecting three points from the drawn encounter. Sachin Baby and B. Aparajith struck centuries in a 176-run partnership that led to Kerala declaring at 314/5. Kerala looked on course for a win, but Pandey and Kartikeya ensured MP survived being bowled out by reaching 167/8 in 69 overs.

