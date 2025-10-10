Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) Kerala have named Mohammed Azharuddeen as their new captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, replacing Sachin Baby, who led the team to the final last year.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter will lead a 15-member squad that features a mix of experienced names and fresh faces for their opening fixture against Maharashtra, as announced by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Friday.

Batter B. Aparajith, who joined Kerala this season, has been appointed vice-captain, marking a new leadership combination for the side. The announcement signals a shift in strategy as Kerala looks to build on their strong 2024-25 campaign, where they reached the final for the first time in the state’s history under Sachin Baby’s leadership.

The squad also sees the return of Sanju Samson, who has been included in the red-ball setup after nearly a year. Samson last featured in a first-class match against Karnataka in October 2024, but his availability will be limited.

The wicketkeeper-batter is expected to miss the next three rounds of the tournament after being named in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. His presence, however brief, is expected to provide a major boost to the Kerala batting lineup.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Basil Thampi, one of Kerala’s leading pacers in recent seasons, has been left out of the squad due to an injury that prevented him from attending the preparatory camp. In his absence, the pace attack will be led by M.D. Nidheesh and N.P. Basil, with Edhen Apple Tom and Ahammed Imran adding depth.

The selectors have rewarded young all-rounder Abhishek P. Nair with his first senior team call-up. The 22-year-old left-handed opener and right-arm medium pacer impressed head coach Amay Khurasiya during the training camp with his versatility and composure.

Former Pondicherry player Ankit Sharma will represent Kerala this season as a guest player, strengthening the team’s middle order.

Kerala are placed in Elite Group B, alongside Karnataka, Punjab, Saurashtra, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Goa, and will begin their campaign aiming to continue their upward trajectory in domestic red-ball cricket.

Kerala squad: Mohammed Azharuddeen (captain), B. Aparajith (Vice-captain), Sanju V. Samson, Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, M.D. Nidheesh, N.P. Basil, Edhen Apple Tom, Ahammed Imran, Shoun Roger and Abhishek P. Nair.

--IANS

hs/ab