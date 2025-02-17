Rajeev Shukla Optimistic About Team India's Performance in ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has expressed optimism that Team India will perform well in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19.

India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign will kick off with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai on February 19, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2). As per the hybrid model, India will play all its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan.

"ICC Champions Trophy is starting and our team is ready for the matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand. Hoping that this team will perform well," Shukla told ANI on the sidelines of The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), supported by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism.

India will miss the services of its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he has been ruled out due to a lower back injury.

Young pacer Harshit Rana has made his way into the team as a replacement.

Also, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been drafted into the squad following fine performances against England in home T20Is.

Bumrah has been missing from on-field action since January. His last appearance was in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't take up his duties with the ball.

On the other hand, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been omitted from the team and placed in non-travelling reserves after being named in main squad initially. This comes after his ODI debut in the three-match series opener against England.

In his ODI debut, the young southpaw failed to deliver with the bat and flopped with a knock of 15(22). In the second ODI, Jaiswal was dropped from the playing XI for Virat Kohli, and Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut. He returned with figures of 1/54 in his 10-over spell.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required. (ANI)