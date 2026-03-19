Rajasthan's Swati and Rajat Chauhan picked in Indian archery squad for Asia Cup in Bangkok

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Rajasthan couple Swati and Rajat Chauhan have been selected as part of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup archery competition, which will be held from March 21 to 28 in Bangkok, Thailand.

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Swati Dudhwal and Rajat Chauhan, who hail from Rajasthan, were selected through the trials held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre in Kolkata. They are thus set to become the first couple from Rajasthan to represent the country in an international competition.

Swati is currently posted at the State Secretariat in Jaipur, while Rajat Chauhan is working as DSP with the Rajasthan Police.

Compound archers Swati and Rajat, both Arjuna Awardees who have won multiple medals for the country, got married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur in December 2025.

A galaxy of archery stars, including Olympians Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and champions Rahul Banerjee, Jayanta Talukdar, Ojas Deotale, Aditi Swami, Prathamesh Fuge, and Prathamesh Jawkar, gathered to celebrate the couple's union.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Singh of Rajasthan has been named the coach of the Indian team for the Asia Cup archery championship. Yogendra Singh informed that the Archery Association of India has picked a very strong squad to represent the country in the Asia Cup. The squad had undergone intensive training for the Asia Cup at the Army Archery Centre in Pune from February 25 to March 5 and is further undergoing a camp in Kolkata from March 6 to 20.

The Indian squad will be leaving for Bangkok from Kolkata and is expected to do well, particularly in the compound section, in which India has won many World Cup and World Championships medals.

Chauhan has previously won several international medals for the country, including an Asian Games silver medal and an individual silver at the world championships, along with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the World Cup stage.

In 2025, Chuahan, along with Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma, won two out of two at the Archery World Cups, securing a 232-230 victory over France in the final of the men's team compound event. At the 38th National Games in February 2025, Chuahan demonstrated impressive skill, emerging victorious in the men's individual event.

Swati has won gold at the World Archery University Championships and bronze in the World Archery Youth Championships and Asian Grand Prix Circuit. In May 2025, Swati won a bronze medal in the senior category at the Khelo India Women’s National Ranking Archery Tournament held in Bhopal.

--IANS

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