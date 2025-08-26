Rajasthan: RCA to build cricket stadiums in all 33 districts

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) will construct cricket stadiums at all 33 district cricket centres of the state to strengthen grassroots cricket and provide world-class facilities to young players.

This was announced by RCA Adhoc Committee Convener, DD Kumawat. He said the state government has entrusted the newly formed RCA Adhoc Committee with the responsibility of reviving cricket in Rajasthan, creating infrastructure, and giving young players opportunities to perform in high-level competitions.

“Our committee is making continuous efforts to fulfil this responsibility. District-level stadiums will not only help players train in professional conditions but also enable RCA to organise state-level tournaments across districts,” Kumawat added.

The RCA Adhoc Committee has prepared a blueprint for district-level stadiums and constituted a 7-member Ground and Stadium Development Committee under the chairmanship of Ashish Tiwari.

The committee will identify suitable land, oversee allocation, lease agreements, and ensure timely construction with support from District Cricket Associations and CSR funds. Ground and Stadium Development Committee Members include Ashish Tiwari as chairman, with other members. The RCA Adhoc Committee stated that the Cricket Ground and Stadium Development Committee, headed by Ashish Tiwari, will identify land for stadiums at all 33 district centres of the state.

The committee will oversee land allocation, contracts, and lease processes as required, and ensure the construction of stadiums at the earliest, with the support of CSR funds, District Cricket Associations, and the RCA. It will make every possible effort in the interest of the young players of Rajasthan.

