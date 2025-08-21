Rain wipes out US Open qualifying matches

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) Persistent rain at the US Open forced all of Wednesday (local time) qualifying matches to be cancelled. Play lasted only about 45 minutes, with six men’s matches in progress, before rain halted action for good.

Among those aiming to qualify for the season’s final major include Dino Prizmic, Alexander Blockx, Rei Sakamoto, Martin Landaluce and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez. Tour-veterans Bernard Tomic, Lloyd Harris and Jan-Lennard Struff remain in the qualifying draw.

However the mixed doubles action (semifinals and final remain on schedule as No. 1 seeds Jessica Pegula/Jack Draper and No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud kicked off the 2025 mixed doubles semifinals in a tight, high-quality affair, under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek/Ruud upset the top seeds Pegula/Draper 3-5, 5-3, [10-8] to make sebut in the mixed doubles final.

Later, the defending champion Italian team of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defeated Americans Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in their semifinal match, 4-2, 4-2 to set up the final with Swiatek-Ruud.

The Italians are battling No. 3 seeds Swiatek and Ruud for the championship title—and the USD1 million prize purse.

The new-look tournament was a hit with fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, with spectators filling both Ashe and Armstrong for the doubles action.

Matches in the first three rounds of the tournament, including tonight's semifinals, are best-of-three-set contests with each set played to four games (tiebreak at 4-4) and a 10-point tiebreak in lieu of a third set.

The final played with traditional sets to six games, with a 10-point match tiebreak to decide the champion if the competitors split sets.

