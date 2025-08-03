Rafael Camara seals 2025 Formula 3 Championship with dominant victory

Budapest, Aug 3 (IANS) Rafael Camara clinched the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship in emphatic fashion, securing his fourth win of the season at the penultimate round. The Trident driver converted pole into victory, leading every lap and demonstrating his dominance in damp conditions.

Camara’s win gives him a commanding 48-point lead with just one round remaining, making him the 2025 champion. His consistency and pace throughout the season have earned him the title with one race to spare.

“Just finished the Feature Race, also closing the Championship. Just very happy how we managed the whole season, I think we have been very strong since the beginning. Now we can relax a bit before Monza, enjoy the moment a bit, because during the Championship, it’s always difficult to enjoy moments because you always need to keep your focus, so just enjoy the moment. Thank you to everyone for the support, for cheering for me, and just going to enjoy it now. Thank you,” said Camara.

The race began under a rolling start, with Camara holding off Mari Boya and Tuukka Taponen. Boya kept the pressure on early, setting the fastest lap and attempting a move on Lap 3, but couldn’t find the grip to challenge. A Lap 4 crash involving Brad Benavides brought out the first Safety Car.

On the restart, Camara again pulled clear. Teammate Charlie Wurz climbed to P6, while Ugo Ugochukwu’s promising charge ended in a collision with Gerrard Xie, bringing out a second Safety Car. Once racing resumed, Camara controlled the field with confidence.

Further down the order, Nikola Tsolov produced a standout drive, climbing from 13th to sixth, executing several clean overtakes and nearly reaching the podium fight. Wurz, Nael, and Tsolov closed in on Taponen in the final laps, but the Art Grand Prix driver held onto third behind Boya.

