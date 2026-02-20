Radha's all-around effort guides India to Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Bangkok, Feb 20 (IANS) Captain Radha Yadav delivered a sensational all-round performance to power India A to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Friday, sealing their place in the final in style.

After India were put to bowl first, Radha's four-fer helped India A bowl out Sri Lanka A for just 118 runs in 19.4 overs. In response, India chased down the target in just 13.3 overs for the loss of five wickets, courtesy of Dinesh Vrinda's 42 off 20 and Radha's unbeaten 31.

Coming in to bat after winning the toss, Sri Lanka openers Hansima Karunaratne and Sanjana Kavindi got off to a brisk start, scoring 36 runs in just four overs, but the team lost back-to-back wickets in the next two overs.

Sanjana forged a small partnership of 28 runs with Sathya Sandeepani to stabilise the innings, but the pair could not last long, as the former was caught for 31 in the 11th over. Sandeepani was then sent to the pavilion in the 13th over.

After losing both their set batters, Sri Lanka suffered a batting collapsed as India took back-to-back wickets, with Radha leading from the front, supported by Prema Rawat and Tanuja Kanwer, who took two wickets each. Radha finished with excellent figures of 4-19.

Chasing a modest total, India started slowly and scored 26 runs in four overs. They lost the first wicket in the fifth over, with Nandini Kashyap getting bowled after scoring 13 runs off 16 balls.

Young batter Anushka Sharma, who came in to bat at number three, took the pressure off after the early wicket as she smashed five fours in the next two overs.

Opener Vrinda, who looked in great touch, was run out due to a mix up in the ninth over after scoring 42 runs off just 20 balls. In the following over, Shashini Gimhani removed Anushka for 27.

Despite losing wickets, India were in a strong position at the end of the 10th over, needing just 31 runs to win the match. The women in blue did not take long to reach the target, as they finished the job in just 13.3 overs, with skipper Radha hitting the winning four. She remained unbeaten on 31.

India will now play the final at the same ground on Sunday against the winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh semifinal.

