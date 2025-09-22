Quarterfinal action set stage for Subroto Cup Junior Boys (U-17) semifinals

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The quarterfinal stage of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Junior Boys (U-17) brought drama, grit, and some outstanding football as teams battled for a place in the semifinals.

From tense penalty shootouts to dominant performances, the day had it all, showcasing the passion and potential of young footballers in one of India’s biggest inter-school football tournaments.

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary School (Goa) and ASC Centre, Army Boys Company, played out a nerve-wracking contest that ended in a penalty shootout. In a high-pressure finish, Army Boys Company held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties and advance to the semifinals.

Amenity Public School (CBSE) stunned Army Public School (APS) with a commanding 4-0 victory. Rashid netted two goals (14’, 35+1’), while Ayush (40’) and Aabhas (53’) added to the tally in a confident display.

Minerva Public School (CISCE) were left disappointed as RMSA School (Mizoram) produced a clinical performance to secure a 3-0 win. Zoua’s double (35+2’, 58’) and Mawma’s late strike (70+3’) sealed Mizoram’s semifinal spot.

Government Senior Secondary School (Lakshadweep) went down 0-2 against Farook Higher Secondary School (Kerala). Jaseer (22’) opened the scoring, and Adikrishna (40’) ensured Kerala’s safe passage into the final four.

The quarterfinals delivered a mind-blowing spectacle of talent and determination, setting the perfect stage for tomorrow’s semifinals. With the competition heating up, fans can expect even more thrilling football as the best of the best battle for a place in the grand finale.

--IANS

hs/