PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes look to extend winning streak against Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Bengaluru Torpedoes are heading into their next challenge after registering their third straight victory in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), facing Chennai Blitz on Monday, in what promises to be a high-intensity contest as both teams look to assert themselves early this season.

Bengaluru Torpedoes had defeated Kochi Blue Spikers 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday for their third win in three matches.

Against Kochi, Bengaluru once again showed their trademark resilience after conceding the opening set. Led by captain and setter Matt West, who was named Player of the Match, the Torpedoes fought back strongly. Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose provided sharp attacking options, while Nitin Minhas’s monster block at a super point and Sethu T.R.’s super serve highlighted the team’s depth. The win underlined Bengaluru’s ability to stay composed under pressure and turn the momentum at critical moments.

Speaking ahead of the Chennai clash, captain Matt West said, “The team is showing a lot of belief right now. Winning three in a row has boosted our confidence, but we know Chennai are a tough side with quality players. Our focus is on sticking to the basics —serving well, defending together and staying calm. If we do that, we can carry this momentum forward.”

On Saturday, Abhishek CK provided the early flair to Kochi Blue Spikers' attacks, but the Torpedoes matched up their intensity with Sethu's super serve. Bengaluru Torpedoes captain and setter Matthew West continued his form with his distribution, keeping his side in the game.

Nitin Minhas' monster block earned Coach David Lee's side a crucial super point. But Kochi's smart review call pulled back a point for his side.

Erin Varghese kept the intensity up for Kochi despite the Torpedoes relying on Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose to put back the pressure. An injury to setter Byron Keturakis affected Kochi's momentum.

The Torpedoes found their way back, with Penrose growing more dangerous by the minute. Unforced errors from Kochi increased, further piling on their troubles. Sethu joined in on the attack in the front court to tilt the game in the Torpedoes' way.

Chennai Blitz have experienced a rollercoaster start to their season. They pulled off a memorable five-set win over the Goa Guardians, where Jerome Vinith starred with a Player of the Match performance, supported by Luiz Felipe Perotto and Tarun Gowda K., with decisive super serves. However, their campaign has also seen setbacks, including a straight-set defeat to Kolkata Thunderbolts.

For Bengaluru, Monday’s clash is a chance to extend their winning streak and solidify their place among the front-runners of PVL 2025. While Chennai will look for an opportunity to rebound quickly and rediscover their rhythm to climb the standings.

With both sides bringing firepower and determination, fans can expect a gripping contest when Bengaluru Torpedoes and Chennai Blitz face off tomorrow evening at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

--IANS

bsk/