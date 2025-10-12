PVL 2025: Delhi Toofans script dominant 3-0 win over Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi Toofans registered a thunderous 15-11, 15-9, 15-11 win over the defending champions Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Jesus Chourio was named the Player of the Match.

In much need of a win, the Calicut Heroes started strongly with Santhosh firing strong smashes early on. Vikas Maan played a key role in the middle zone for Calicut to stop Delhi's attacks.

But skipper Saqlain Tariq's smart distribution kept his side in the game. Muhammad Jasim-led triple block earned Delhi a super point, halting Calicut's early momentum.

Chourio started using his power to trouble Calicut's defence. Birthday boy George Antony made two consecutive super serves in a row as the Toofans began dominating on court. Callicut's libero Adarsh and Delhi's libero Anand kept the crowd entertained with energetic defence.

Santhosh's super serve gave Calicut a glimmer of hope with a power-packed. Shameem made a couple of solid blocks to put pressure on Delhi's attacks.

In reply, Delhi captain Saqlain started moving away from the middle, finding Carlos Berrios in Zone 2 to make Delhi's attacks. Ayush made a tremendous block on Raheem's attempt and earned Delhi Toofans a super point to win the match.

This is the second win for Delhi Toofans, who won their first game of the season by defeating the Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-10, 16-14, 17-15 two days back. On the same day, defending Champions Calicut Heroes went down to Ahmedabad Defenders 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14.

On Saturday, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts won their respective matches to keep alive their hopes in the season.

The Torpedoes continued their winning run in PVL 2025, defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12. Matt West was named the Player of the Match. In the second match of the day, Kolkata Thunderbolts put on a dominant performance to beat the Chennai Blitz 15-11, 15-12, 15-13. Jithin N was named the Player of the Match.

