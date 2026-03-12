Punjab Kings unveils new jersey ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) have unveiled their match jersey for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the franchise opting for a refreshed design that features it’s signature red and blue colours.

PBKS, led by India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and coached by legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting, had finished as runners-up of IPL 2025 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final at the Narendra Mod Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The franchise also said a lion motif is present at the centre that transitions into diamond-shaped elements across the fabric. “The lion represents instinct, aggression and raw talent, while the diamonds symbolise what that talent becomes when shaped through preparation, high-performance systems and the pressures of top-level competition,” added the franchise.

Previously, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with Lucknow Super Giants had unveiled their IPL 2026 jerseys. The new jersey of Punjab Kings will make its on-field debut during the upcoming season, when they begin their campaign with a home game against IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Giants at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on March 31.

They will then travel to Chennai to take on CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 3, before going to Kolkata to face three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 6. PBKS will then return home to take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The franchise had launched their IPL 2026 preparations with a five-day pre-season camp in Udaipur from January 16-20. PBKS then held a training camp from February 8-14 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As of now, they are having another pre-season camp in Dharamsala, their second home venue for IPL 2026.

