Punjab FC sign defender Muhammed Uvais on multi-year contract

Mohali, June 15 (IANS) Punjab FC has announced the signing of defender Muhammed Uvais for the upcoming season. The full-back last featured for the Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, where he reached both the ISL Cup semifinal and the Kalinga Super Cup final.

Uvais, who joined Jamshedpur FC in 2022 and made 56 appearances for the club across three seasons, providing four assists and one goal, has signed a multi-year contract with the Shers.

The 26-year-old was born in Nilambur in the football-loving district of Malappuram in Kerala and primarily plays as a left back. He started his professional career in 2017 with FC Kerala and played in the 2017-2018 I-League 2. He moved to FC Thrissur for the next season before moving to Ozone FC in Bengaluru before shifting to another city club, Bengaluru United in the 2020 season.

Uvais shifted back to Kerala the next year and represented Kerala State Electricity Board before being signed by Gokulam Kerala FC with whom he won the I-League in the 2021-22 season. He made 18 appearances and scored once in the season, which led him to sign for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL on a three-year contract in 2022.

Uvais started his footballing journey at the famed MSP Academy in Malappuram before moving to Bharath FC Pune Academy. He has also represented Sudeva Delhi FC in his youth career.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "Uvais is an accomplished player who has proven himself in the domestic circuit for some years now. We have signed him at the right time as he is entering his prime and will be valuable signing for Punjab. I wish him good health and a wonderful season ahead for us."

