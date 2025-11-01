Punjab FC rope in Nigerian striker Nsungusi Effiong

Bambolim: Punjab FC have significantly bolstered attacking options with the signing of Nigerian centre-forward Nsungusi Jnr Effiong on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who joins the squad directly in Goa for the AIFF Super Cup 2025, has penned a one-year contract after his last stint with Romanian side FC UTA Arad.

The acquisition of the 6'4" tall striker provides immediate firepower and experience to the frontline as Punjab FC aims for more success this season. Effiong brings a diverse European and Central Asian pedigree to India.

Effiong began his career with International Allies in Ghana before moving to Europe. He spent three seasons with Danish club HB Koge, initially on loan, where he made 58 appearances and scored 11 goals.

The forward then gained experience in Central Asian leagues, first being loaned to FC Atyrau in the Kazakhstan Premier League for the 2023 season, where he netted seven goals in 25 appearances. Most recently, he played for Neftchi Fergana in the Uzbekistan Super League during the 2024-25 season, contributing another seven goals in 24 matches.

Effiong expressed his intent to make an immediate impact at Punjab FC. “Joining Punjab FC is about winning and making a statement. I’ve come here to bring a new level of attacking threat. I thrive on pressure, and I can't wait to play in front of the fans who expect nothing less than maximum effort. Get ready for goals as I’m here to make a real impact on this team’s fortunes,” he said in a statement.

Speaking on the new acquisition, Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, said, “We’ve secured a player who meets all our criteria in Effiong. This wasn't a rushed decision, it was a carefully planned move to secure a proven goal scorer with extensive experience. He adds genuine quality to the frontline, and we are completely confident he will immediately raise our performance level and help us achieve the balance we need.”

Effiong’s signing marks a strong statement of intent from Punjab FC as they look to make a deep run in the AIFF Super Cup 2025. His blend of size, experience and continental exposure is expected to dramatically enhance the team’s attacking edge.

The 25-year-old joins the squad immediately in Goa and is available for selection as the Shers continue their hunt for silverware. All eyes will be on the Nigerian forward to see how quickly he integrates and begins delivering on his promise of "high energy, commitment, and goals".

