Punjab FC extend winger Leon Augustine’s contract until 2027

Mohali, July 18 (IANS) Punjab FC has announced the extension of the contract of Leon Augustine ahead of the upcoming season. The winger will remain in the club until 2027.

The 26-year old signed for club in the 2023-24 season and will continue his journey with the club after some impressive performances last season, where he played in multiple positions across the field for the club.

After making only four total appearances in his first season at the club, Leon made 20 appearances in the ISL last season playing 1020 minutes and scored once against Odisha FC.

Speaking on the contract extensions of the players, head coach Panagiotis Dilimperis said, “Leon is a hardworking and versatile player who brings great value to our squad, both in attack and in defence. His growth last season was remarkable and this extension reflects our belief in his potential.

"We are committed to building a strong young core, and Leon represents the kind of player with whom we want to build a successful team. I look forward to seeing him contribute even more in the coming seasons.”

In the 20 appearances made in the 2024-25 season, Leon made 279 successful passes with a 70 per cent passing accuracy. He made a total of 693 touches with 15 touches in the opposition box creating nine chances and with two shots on target.

He started upfront in the field at the beginning of the season but injuries forced him to play in the wing back position. He won 72 duels and made 67 recoveries in the season.

"Extending Leon’s contract is a clear step in our vision to build a strong foundation of young, committed players who can grow with the club. Leon has shown great character, adaptability, and promise, and we believe he will continue to play a key role in our development going forward. We are happy to have him as part of our long-term plans and I wish him the best for the upcoming season," Technical Director of Punjab FC Nikolaos Topoliatis said.

--IANS

bc/