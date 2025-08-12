Punjab FC announces 26-member squad for Punjab State League

Mohali, Aug 12 (IANS) Punjab FC has announced a 26-member squad for the upcoming Punjab State Super Football League 2025-26, which will get underway next week.

Punjab FC will open their campaign on August 16 against Dalbir FA in New Chandigarh. Punjab FC finished runners-up in the last season behind I-League side Namdhari Sports Academy and will look to better their position this year and emerge as the champions of Punjab.

Under head coach Praveen Kumar, Punjab FC will be fielding their reserves squad for the league with all players under the age of 25, which includes nine players from the Under-19 squad.

The squad includes 16 players from Punjab and the coach has also named six players on standby. Manav Singh, who was named in the senior squad for the Durand Cup 2025 has also been included.

Speaking on the announcement, coach Praveen said, “We have named a very young squad which consists of players from the academy teams also. We believe that we have a squad who can challenge for the league title this season. Most of them have experience playing in the Punjab league last season and with a balanced side, we hope to better our performance from last season."

Squad-

Goalkeepers: Harpreet Singh, Naveen Saini, Jaskaran Dub, Mohammed Fizaan Jabir

Defenders: Manav Singh, Jagdish Singh, Aryan Nakra, Ekmeet Singh, M. Leidong, Mohammed Sohel Khan, Mohammad Sahil, Satnam Singh, Om Motghare

Midfielders: Sarthak Singh, Harsh Tiwari, Ngarin Shaiza, Bishu Sharma, Tourangbam Zaithleen Singh, Thangjam Albert, Arshvir Singh, Subham Gurung

Forwards: Satpal Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek Rattu, Yendrembam Boby Singh

Standby Players

Gurpreet Singh (Defender), Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia (Forward), Longjam Dinar Singh (Midfielder), Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer (Forward), Joy Das (Forward), Thongbam Lanchenba Singh (Forward)

Phase 1 Fixtures of Punjab FC

1. August 16 vs Dalbir FA

2. August 19 vs International FC

3. August 23 vs Young Football Club

4. August 27 vs RCF Football Club

5. September 1 vs Sher-E-Punjab SC

6. September 8 vs Olympian Jarnail FA

7. TBD vs Namdhari FA

8. TBD vs BSF Football Club

9. TBD vs Punjab Police

