Puneri Paltan coach Ajay Thakur hails Aditya Shinde as 'smart raider' who shines even in tough situation

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) After Puneri Paltan rode the wave of crowd energy to complete the double over Bengal Warriorz, clinching a thrilling 49-44 win in a contest that kept the fans on the edge of their seats, with Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) registering Super 10s, coach Ajay Thakur hailed Shinde as a "smart raider" who has the ability to shine in the toughest conditions.

For coach Thakur, the victory was as much about resilience as it was about skill. “In the first half we struggled a bit, but the way Aditya and Aslam combined for those crucial tackles in the second half turned the momentum. That was the key moment for us,” Thakur said, praising the composure of his youngsters under pressure.

The coach while highlighting Shinde’s rise this season, calling him a “smart raider with the ability to thrive even in the toughest situations.” He added, “I believe he has the potential to be a star player in this league. What impresses me most is his calmness and discipline.”

For Shinde, the atmosphere in Chennai has been nothing short of special. Returning from an injury that sidelined him in season 11, the raider credited his coaches and teammates for his resurgence. “This season I came back with a lot of preparation. The confidence my coaches have shown in me has been a big motivation. But what pushes me even more is when I hear the crowd shouting my name in the stadium — it makes me want to do better for the team,” he said.

Thakur, who has a deep connection with Tamil Nadu from his playing days, echoed that sentiment. “When I played here earlier in my career, I realised what true love from fans feels like. Even today, when the crowd chants your name or paints it on banners, it gives players immense motivation. That energy is unmatched,” he concluded.

