Pune to host 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey tournament

Pune, March 5 (IANS) Pune is all set to welcome an array of national and international stars in the 41st edition of the prestigious PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament to be played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), and brings together leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) from across India to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

This year the tournament in Pune is being hosted by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under the leadership of Deepak Jain, Chief General Manager, Sports, BPCL.

Interestingly, for the first-time the tournament will be played under floodlights. The last time an event was held under ‘floodlights’ was the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship back in March 2025.

A total of four teams namely, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Engineers India Limited (EIL) will fight it out for top honours by engaging in an all-play-all format. The first match is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

The tournament shall be conducted from Thursday with the final of the event slated for the evening of March 8.

The earlier edition was claimed by BPCL, who were led by 2016 Olympian and Maharashtra captain, Devindar Walmiki, while IPCL were the runners-up of the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Jain said, “Over the years, the PSPB Hockey Tournament has earned the reputation of being one of India’s most respected institutional hockey championships, showcasing top-tier talent from across the country.”

Jain added, “Hosting the 41st PSCB in Pune is a matter of immense pride for BPCL as this distinguished platform showcases Olympians who elevate the tournament and earn glory for their companies. The championship not only celebrates India’s national sport but also reinforces BPCL’s continued commitment to elevate the competition and offer thrilling encounters for hockey enthusiasts.

He added, “BPCL supports sporting excellence and the promotion of hockey at the institutional and national levels. The event stands as a proud sporting moment for both Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in bringing top-level hockey action to the city.”

This year’s edition promises high-intensity action, featuring several prominent Indian hockey stars, including, Tushar Khandker, Devindar Walmiki, and Birendra Lakra, among the host of others. Their presence is expected to liven the game immensely.

