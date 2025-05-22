PSL 2025: Rishad Hossain rejoins Lahore Qalandars squad ahead of eliminator clash

Lahore, May 22 (IANS) Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain has rejoined Lahore Qalandars ahead of their eliminator clash against Karachi Kings in the PSL, scheduled for Thursday in Lahore.

Rishad was in Sharjah on Wednesday, where he featured in the third and final T20I of the Bangladesh-UAE series. He played in two of the three matches, with UAE clinching the series 2-1 in Sharjah.

He was among several overseas players who temporarily moved out of Pakistan earlier this month when the PSL was suspended due to border tensions.

With Rishad's return, Qalandars now boast a trio of Bangladeshi spinners, including Shakib Al Hasan - who has played one match - and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who joined the squad a few days ago.

Rishad has already played five matches for Qalandars this season, picking up nine wickets at an average of 16.44. However, he struggled during the UAE series, taking three wickets at a high cost.

Qalandars now face some tricky selection decisions, especially in their bowling unit, which features a wide range of options. While Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf lead the pace attack, the choice among the three spinners will be one to watch.

Rishad will be available for the remainder of Qalandars’ PSL campaign, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has extended his No Objection Certificate (NOC) from May 22 to May 25. Bangladesh begin their T20I series against Pakistan on May 28 in Lahore, while the PSL final is set for May 25.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana and two key members of the coaching staff withdrew from the upcoming T20I tour against Pakistan, citing security concerns, just days before the team’s scheduled departure.

The BCB confirmed that fielding coach James Pamment and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kiely will not travel with the squad, as the team prepares for a three-match series in Lahore on May 28, 30 and 31.

