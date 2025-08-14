PSG secure dramatic comeback win over Spurs to win Super Cup

Udine (Italy), Aug 14 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain rallied from two goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time, winning their first UEFA Super Cup at the Stadio Friuli on Thursday (IST).

Luis Enrique's team have become the first French side to win this competition, with clubs from 13 different nations now having triumphed.

Both teams created chances early before the English side struck in the 39th minute. A long free kick into the box caused confusion, with Joao Palhinha's close-range shot tipped onto the post by PSG debutant goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. Micky van de Ven pounced on the rebound to make it 1-0.

Two minutes into the second half, Spurs doubled their lead when Pedro Porro's long free kick found an unmarked Cristian Romero at the far post. The Argentine's header slipped through Chevalier's hands to make it 2-0.

PSG pressed for a response. In the 65th minute, Desire Doue was denied by Guglielmo Vicario before Bradley Barcola scored on the rebound, only for VAR to rule it out for offside. The breakthrough came in the 85th minute when Vitinha played the ball left to substitute Lee Kang-in, who controlled and fired a stunning strike from the edge of the box to pull one back.

Deep into stoppage time, Ousmane Dembele surged down the right and delivered a pinpoint cross for Goncalo Ramos to head in from close range, forcing a penalty shootout as the Super Cup has no extra time.

In the shootout, PSG's Vitinha had his shot saved, Van de Ven's effort was stopped, and Mathys Tel missed for Spurs. Nuno Mendes converted the decisive kick to seal a 4-3 shootout win and a 6-5 victory overall.

The triumph capped a remarkable year for PSG, who have already won the French Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Cup and UEFA Champions League, and now the UEFA Super Cup. They will have the chance to complete a sextuple at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December.

