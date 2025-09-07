PSG hit out at France over Dembele, Doue injuries; ask for new 'framework for medical coordination'

Paris, Sep 7 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain have publicly criticised the French Football Federation following injuries to key players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, calling the situation both “serious and entirely avoidable”. The club is now demanding the establishment of a new coordination protocol between the clubs and the national team medical staff.

Dembele and Doue are expected to miss six and four weeks respectively, after sustaining muscle injuries during France’s match against Ukraine. According to reports, PSG are furious with France head coach Didier Deschamps over the matter.

In a sharply worded statement released on Sunday, the Ligue 1 champions condemned the French national team setup, accusing them of causing “significant sporting damage” to both players and the club. They also called for “immediate and meaningful changes” to be implemented.

PSG stated that they had shared detailed medical assessments outlining the physical limits and injury risks for their players ahead of the international break, but claimed these were ignored by the national team’s medical staff. The club also criticised the complete lack of communication and collaboration with their own medical department.

"Following the confirmation of injuries to its players called up to the French national team, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue -- with significant sporting consequences for the players and the club -- Paris Saint-Germain sent a letter to the French Football Federation urgently calling for a new medical-sports coordination protocol between clubs and the national team, more transparent and collaborative, to make the health of players and their medical support an absolute priority," the statement read.

"Paris Saint-Germain, which monitors its players' medical needs throughout the year and has access to precise and detailed information, had provided the Federation with concrete medical information, even before the start of the French national team's training session, on the workload its players could bear and the risk of injury. The club deplores the fact that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team's medical staff, as well as the total lack of consultation with its medical teams," it added.

The PSG further asked for a structural coordination protocol between clubs and the national team to avoid such injuries.

"Paris Saint-Germain, which wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the federal mission and to the French team, whose influence constitutes a fully shared objective, hopes that these regrettable events will pave the way for the establishment of a new formalised framework for medical coordination, guaranteeing systematic, documented and reciprocal exchanges between the medical staff of the clubs and the national team, as well as respect for a reinforced precautionary principle in the summoning and use of players, particularly when they present a pathology currently being treated.

"The recent serious and avoidable incidents must result in swift and immediate corrective action. The Club stands ready to actively contribute to this collective effort, in the interest of the players and professional football as a whole," the statement added.

Dembele was substituted into France’s match against Ukraine at halftime on Friday, but was forced off in the 81st minute clutching his right hamstring. PSG later confirmed on Saturday that the Ballon d'Or contender had sustained a "serious" hamstring injury.

Doue also picked up an injury during the same match, exiting at halftime after suffering a strain in his right calf. PSG stated he is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks.

As a result, both players will be unavailable for PSG’s crucial Champions League showdown against Barcelona on October 1, along with several other key domestic and European fixtures.

--IANS

ab/bc