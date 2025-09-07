PSG confirm Dembele, Doue set for spell on sideline with injuries

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that they have been rocked with injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, with the forwards having suffered respective injuries during France’s win over Ukraine.

PSG confirmed Dembele faces a spell on the sidelines, with his return from a hamstring injury expected to take up to six weeks, while Doue’s calf injury will keep him out of action for four weeks.

"The medical update on 6 September relates to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. After leaving the pitch injured during the match between Ukraine - France on Friday, Ousmane Dembele has suffered a serious injury to his right hamstring. He is expected to be unavailable for around six weeks.

“Also picking up an injury during the encounter, Desire Doue suffered a strain in his right calf and will be out for around four weeks,” read the statement by Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele was rested by PSG on the weekend as a precaution and had returned to training for France. His injury comes a few days ahead of the beginning of the Parisians’ UCL title defence, where they will take on Serie A side Atalanta.

This news follows a day after Paris St-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was involved in a cycling accident. The 55-year-old, who led the French club to their first Champions League title last season, suffered a fractured collarbone in the accident and will require surgery.

“Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone. The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course,” the club had said.

PSG defeated Toulouse 6-3 in their last Ligue 1 game ahead of the international break and extended their winning start to the new season.

