PSCB Inter-unit Hockey: BPCL remain undefeated, win second game

Pune, March 7 (IANS) Defending champs Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and runner-up Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) bagged full three points each on the second day of the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Read More

With this win, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) jumped into the sole lead in the standings with six points (2 Wins), while Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) trails in second position, along with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with three points (1 Win) after Round 2 matches. Engineers India Limited (EIL) are still to open their account, having lost their second consecutive match.

On Friday, BPCL recorded a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). BPCL began the game one goal (0-1) in arrears when Gurjot Singh (17') netted a field goal for ONGC.

Thereafter, BPCL netted three goals, which included the equaliser by 2002 Olympic medallist Varun Kumar (22') off a penalty corner (1-1) and thereafter followed it up with two more field goals through the efforts of 2012 Olympian Tushar Khandekar (37') and Vishwas G (45') to hand their team BPCL a 3-1 score line.

ONGC had Jagwant Singh (52’) score and reduced the margin. However, current India international Rajinder Singh (56') added another to make it 4-2 for BPCL. In the second-last minute, ONGC netted their third when Bikash Toppo (59') made it 3-4 and completed the tally.

In the other match of the day, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) downed Engineers India Limited (EIL) 2-0. A goal each by Roshan Minz (14') and Sunil Yadav (54') in either half helped ICCL bag full points.

RESULTS (Day 2)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL): 4 (Varun Kumar 22'; Tushar Khandekar 37'; Vishwas G 45'; Rajinder Singh 56') bt Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): 3 (Gurjot Singh 17'; Jagwant Singh 52'; Bikash Toppo 59'). HT: 1-1

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL): 2 (Roshan Minz 14'; Sunil Yadav 54') bt Engineers India Limited (EIL): 0. HT: 1-0

--IANS

bsk/