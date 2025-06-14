Proteas Unleashed: Lords of the Lord’s!

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) South Africa have rewritten history — and finally shattered the dreaded “chokers” tag — with a thunderous victory over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s. For a team long haunted by heartbreaks and near-misses, this triumph marks their first-ever ICC title in Test cricket — and perhaps their most defining moment.

Facing the formidable Aussies on the sport’s grandest stage, Temba Bavuma’s men entered as underdogs. But once the match began, they played like champions in waiting — calm under pressure, ruthless in execution, and united in purpose.

South Africa’s fast-bowling unit, led by Kagiso Rabada, lit up Lord’s with sheer pace and precision. Australia were bundled out cheaply in both innings, unable to cope with the relentless aggression from the Proteas pacers. Then came the defining moment — a majestic 136 from Aiden Markram in the second innings that put the match beyond Australia’s reach and brought South Africa within touching distance of glory.

Following the emphatic win, social media exploded with celebrations and tributes. Hashtags like #ProteaFire, #LordsAtLords, and #ChokersNoMore trended globally. Fans and cricket legends alike heaped praise on Bavuma’s leadership, with some calling him "The Don of Lord’s" and others hailing the team as “true lords of Test cricket.”

But beyond the memes, there was emotion — the kind that only comes from decades of near-misses and heartbreak finally turning into triumph. For South Africa, this wasn’t just about winning a trophy. It was about rewriting a narrative, silencing a stigma, and embracing a legacy long deserved.

The choker label is gone. The scars are healed. The Proteas are now champions — lords of the Lord’s.

--IANS

cs/bsk/