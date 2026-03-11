Priyansh, Ambekar and Sahil secure wins for India on Day 4 of World Boxing Futures Cup

Bangkok, March 11 (IANS) The Indian Youth boxing team continued its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok with strong performances from the men’s contingent on the fourth day of competition.

In the morning session, Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) began the day on a positive note for India, registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Latvia to advance in the tournament.

The evening session saw two more convincing wins for the Indian team. L. Ambekar (50kg) secured a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Tajikistan, while Sahil Duhan (60kg) also recorded a commanding 5-0 win against Tajikistan, continuing his strong run in the competition.

Meanwhile, Aman Siwach (65kg) suffered a setback after going down to his opponent from Ukraine by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the second round.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, offering valuable international exposure for the athletes.

The Indian contingent will look to maintain its momentum as the tournament progresses into the next stages.

Earlier in Day 3, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) produced a dominant display to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory over her opponent from Venezuela. Joyshree Devi (54kg) also continued her impressive run in the tournament, clinching a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the third round against Kazakhstan after controlling the bout with consistent attacks.

India also enjoyed success in the men’s division during the morning session as L. Ambekar (50kg) advanced with a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over Ecuador. His performance ensured India maintained a positive start to the day while continuing the team’s strong momentum in the tournament.

The Indian contingent added two more victories during the evening session to cap off a productive day. Gunjan (48kg) edged past her opponent from Italy in a closely fought contest, securing a narrow 3-2 win after an intense bout.

Prachi (60kg) then delivered a commanding performance, defeating her Ecuadorian opponent via RSC in the opening round of her bout to seal India’s fifth victory of the day.

