Priyank Panchal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Veteran Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket with immediate effect. Panchal also captained India A and Gujarat across all formats, and was a part of the state side winning the Ranji Trophy title in 2016/17.

In that title win for Gujarat, Panchal was the tournament’s leading run-getter with 1310 runs at an average of 87.33. The right-handed opener was also a part of the Gujarat side winning 2015/16 Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons respectively.

“It's an emotional moment. It's an enriching moment. And it's a moment which fills me with a lot of gratitude. To, most importantly, my fans. I always read all the messages coming my way from your end. Many of you talk fondly about wanting to see me in India colours. It's with this steadfast motivation that I continued my journey till now.”

“But, the book is not wrapped up. Anyone who knows me, knows how much of a bibliophile I am. No matter how exciting a chapter of a book is, the next one always promises to be better. I hope my book follows the same ,” wrote Panchal in a note on his social media accounts on Monday.

Panchal, 35, scored 8856 runs in first-class cricket with 29 centuries and 34 fifties, including a majestic 314 not out. He also amassed 3672 runs in 97 List A games with eight centuries and 21 fifties. Panchal also scored 1522 runs in 59 T20 innings with nine fifties. “Growing up, everyone looks up to their father. Idolises them, gets inspired, and tries to impress them.”

“I was no different. My dad was a long-lasting source of strength for me. I was moved by the energy that he gave me, the way he encouraged me to pursue my dreams, to rise from a relatively small city and dare to aspire to wear the India cap one day. He left us long ago, and it was a dream I carried with me for nearly two decades, season after season, until today,” added Panchal.

In his last first-class match, Panchal scored 148 in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 semifinal against Kerala at Ahmedabad, but it ended up in the visitors’ earning a narrow first-innings lead. The closest Panchal came to earning an India Test cap was when he was added to the squad for the tour of South Africa, after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a left hamstring injury.

“To, my mom, and my sister. The two of them have been staunchly standing beside me, propelling me to become the best version of myself. They saw the glitter in my eyes when I sweated it out in the scorching summers of Ahmedabad, rushing from one ground to another to play competitive games, ever since I was a teenager.”

“As I progressed through the ranks, they lifted me up when I felt like I was sinking. They gave me the buoyancy to fly when I did well. They kept me grounded, but never let the confidence in me recede at any given point in time. I could not have done this without you two.”

“To, my wife, and her family, which is my family now. I found companionship, love, and a partner for life. Someone who understood me - my strengths, weaknesses, joys, fears, dreams, everything above and beyond.”

“She and her folks have infused me with affection and resolve at all times. They celebrated my highs, empathised whenever I was at a low, but never lost faith in me. Thanks for all the love, I wish I reciprocate, and stand true to it, always,” concluded Panchal.

