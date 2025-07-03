Premier League, Liverpool 'devastated' by tragic passing of Diogo Jota at 28

Liverpool, July 3 (IANS) Premier League and Liverpool said they were "devastated" to hear the news of Portugal and Red's forward Diogo Jota's demise in a tragic car accident in Spain on Thursday. According to a BBC report, Jota's brother, Andre Silva, who is also a professional footballer with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, also died in the accident, which took place in the Spanish province of Zamora.

The Guardia Civil (national police force of Spain) informed BBC Sport that Jota and his brother lost their lives around 00:30 local time on Thursday. According to officials, their car veered off the road while overtaking another vehicle, following a tyre blowout, and subsequently caught fire.

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed that the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and requests the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates, and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support," the club added.

The Portuguese forward joined Liverpool in 2020 and went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cup titles. His time at Anfield saw him make 182 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 65 times. Jota was capped 49 times for Portugal and scored 14 goals, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, where they defeated Spain in the final last month.

"Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club," the Premier League statement read.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also extended their condolences to Jota's family and friends.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and everyone impacted by this immense loss. You’ll never walk alone," the 2024 IPL champions wrote on X.

Delhi Capitals wrote, "We are all saddened to hear about the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. You’ll never walk alone, Diogo."

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings also mourned the loss of Portugal forward.

