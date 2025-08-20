Premier League: Heightened security likely for grudge match between Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest

London, Aug 20 (IANS) Crystal Palace's home debut against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League is likely to be a tense grudge match with possible security issues. The authorities are also likely to put on heightened security for the match.

The FA Cup holder and its supporters are furious at what they consider to be a huge injustice after being demoted from the Europa League spot it earned on the pitch by beating Manchester City at Wembley, to the Conference League after UEFA ruled it had broken multi-club ownership rules, as former Palace shareholder John Textor is also a part-owner of Olympique Lyon.

Nottingham Forest wrote to UEFA about the possible breach of multi-ownership rules, with the club that finished seventh in the Premier League last season then taking Palace's place in the Europa League.

In a recent interview, Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed Forest had played a role in his club's demotion. "We were told that and I think it's been made public," he confirmed, adding, "if there wasn't somebody that wanted to get in (to the Europa League) as a consequence, then there wouldn't be a problem."

Palace supporters group the Holmesdale Fanatics has described the decision as "a terrible injustice for both our club and the game of football as a whole," and protests are planned for Sunday's Premier League game -- which just happens to be against Nottingham Forest, reports Xinhua.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said to the Guardian newspaper: "Officers will be in attendance at the upcoming Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest game. Our priority is keeping fans and the wider public safe, and we will continue to monitor the situation for developments."

Forest's Greek owner, Evangelos Marinakis, is likely to attend the match and will have his personal security detail, and although Palace has said he will be welcome in the Boardroom, it seems certain that he will be the focus of much of the home supporters' anger.

