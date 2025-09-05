Praveen Kumar has not applied for BCCI senior selection panel: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has not applied for a position in the BCCI senior men’s selection panel, sources close to the bowler told IANS on Friday.

There were earlier reports suggesting that Praveen had applied for one of the two advertised spots in the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, whose application deadline ends on September 10.

Praveen, who represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2007 and 2012, picked up 112 international wickets. However, a top BCCI official also confirmed that the board has not received any application from him.

Since last year, Praveen has been serving as the chief selector of Uttar Pradesh senior men’s team. As per the description put out by the BCCI, the new applicants for the senior men’s selection committee must have been retired from playing cricket at least five years ago.

The ideal applicant should have played a minimum of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches, or ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches. Additionally, the applicants shouldn't have been part of any BCCI Cricket Committee for five years. Apart from Agarkar, SS Das and Ajay Ratra are the other members of the senior men’s selection committee.

The BCCI has also opened applications for filling four vacancies in the women’s national selection committee and one spot in the junior men’s selection committee, and the last date of applying for them is set at 5pm on September 10.

For the women’s selection committee, players who have represented the Indian Women’s National Team and have retired from the game at least 5 years prior are eligible to apply for the four positions available. The applicant must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.

