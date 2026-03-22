Pramod Bhagat shines with double gold and silver; Sukant Kadam clinches singles title and doubles silver at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026

Vitoria (Spain), March 22 (IANS) India delivered an exceptional performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026 – Level 2, held from March 16–22 in Vitoria, Spain, led by standout performances from Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam. Bhagat secured two gold medals and one silver, while Kadam added one gold and one silver to India’s tally, underlining the nation’s dominance on the global para badminton stage.

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Bhagat produced a thrilling performance in the Men’s Singles SL3 final, overcoming compatriot Nitesh Kumar in a hard-fought three-set encounter lasting 51 minutes. Bhagat claimed the first set 21-17 before Nitesh responded strongly to take the second 21-10. In a tense decider, Bhagat showcased his experience and composure to seal the match 21-18.

He continued his golden run in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5, partnering with Manisha Ramdass. The Indian duo staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set 13-21 to defeat Brazil’s Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira and Edwarda De Oliveira Dias. They bounced back 21-12 in the second set and edged a closely contested third set 21-19 to clinch gold.

Bhagat also secured a silver medal in Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 alongside Sukant Kadam, finishing runners-up to fellow Indians Nitesh Kumar and Ruthick Ragupathi.

Speaking after his performance, Pramod Bhagat said, "This tournament was a true test of patience and resilience. The singles final was very intense, and I had to dig deep after losing the second set. I’m happy with the way I stayed composed in crucial moments. Winning two golds here gives me great confidence moving forward."

Meanwhile, Sukant Kadam delivered a commanding performance in the Men’s Singles SL4 final, defeating Korea’s Cho Nadan in straight sets. Kadam controlled the match from the outset, winning 21-16, 21-17 to secure gold in convincing fashion. Kadam said, "I felt in control throughout the match and was able to execute my game plan well. This gold reflects the hard work I’ve been putting in, and I’m motivated to build on this momentum in the upcoming tournaments."

India’s strong showing extended across multiple categories. Nitesh Kumar secured silver and Jagdish Dilli won bronze in Men’s Singles SL3. Neeraj claimed bronze in Women’s Singles SL3. In Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5, Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Kuldeep Mahkul earned bronze.

In Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5, pairs of Shivam Yadav & Neeraj and Nitesh Kumar & Thulasimathi Murugesan both secured bronze medals.

Ruthick Ragupathi (silver) and Shivam Yadav (bronze) delivered strong performances in Men’s Singles SU5. In Women’s Singles SU5, Manisha Ramdass clinched gold while Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver. Jatin Azad and Shivam Yadav won bronze in Men’s Doubles SU5, and Manisha Patel added another bronze in Women’s Singles SH6.

--IANS

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