Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Victoria (Australia), Oct 25 (IANS) India reaffirmed its dominance in global para-badminton with an impressive performance at the Australian Para Badminton International 2025, led by stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam.

Bhagat secured two gold medals, while Kadam impressed with one gold and one silver, as India dominated multiple categories to finish at the top of the standings.

In the men’s singles SL3 final, Pramod Bhagat delivered a clinical performance to beat compatriot Manoj Sarkar in straight sets (21–15, 21–17). The 27-minute match showcased Bhagat’s unmatched tactical sharpness — blending delicate touches at the net with powerful smashes to control the pace of the rally. Sarkar fought hard in the second set, pushing Bhagat into longer rallies, but the experienced champion maintained his composure under pressure to secure his first gold of the tournament.

Bhagat partnered with Sukant Kadam in the Men’s Doubles SL3–SL4 final to secure his second gold medal, defeating the Indian duo Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav in an exciting three-set match (21–11, 19–21, 21–18).

Speaking after his double triumph, Bhagat said, “I’m really happy to win two gold medals here in Australia. The match against Manoj was tough, we know each other’s game so well, and it’s always a challenge when we face off. I’m also very happy for Manoj winning the silver; it’s great to see Indian players performing strongly on the international stage.”

Sukant Kadam, who also delivered a standout performance, won a silver medal in Men’s Singles SL4 after a hard-fought final against Surya Kant, ending (21–23, 21–14, 19–21). “It’s been a fantastic tournament,” Kadam reflected. “Congratulations to Surya Kant, he played really well today. I’m a bit disappointed that I couldn’t fully execute my game plan, but that’s sport. I’ll work harder and come back stronger. My aim is to change the colour of my medal in the next tournament.”

India’s dominance spanned multiple categories with a series of commanding performances: Manasi Joshi secured two gold medals, winning the women’s singles SL3 against Australia’s Celine Vinot, and the mixed doubles SL3–SU5 with Ruthick Ragupathi.

Ruthick Ragupathi also secured gold in men’s doubles SU5 alongside partner Chirag Baretha, defeating England’s Robert Donald and Sean O’Sullivan in straight sets. Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sudarshan Muthuswamy dominated the men’s doubles SH6, winning gold and silver, respectively.

Yashodhan Ravankole and Dheeraj Saini advanced to win gold in men’s doubles SU5, defeating Australia’s Brandon Ka Nam Poon and Michael Simpkins. Sarumathi took gold in the Women’s Singles SL4 + SU5 category, overcoming Australia’s Zashka Gunson.

Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav secured silver in the Men’s Doubles SL3–SL4, while Manoj Sarkar claimed silver in the men’s singles SL3.

