Postponement of Khelo India Winter Games Due to Insufficient Snowfall

Srinagar: The Khelo India Winter Games, set to be held in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been postponed due to inadequate snowfall, disappointing athletes and spectators alike.

Rauf Tramboo, President of the Winter Games Association of J&K, expressed his dismay over the situation, emphasizing the impact on all stakeholders involved.

"This is a disappointment for all of us, those who are involved with the sports, not only the athletes who are going to take part in this beautiful event but also those who are coming from far and wide to see this event, so disappointment for all," Tramboo stated.

He acknowledged that the decision was beyond human control as the snowfall levels were insufficient to facilitate the games.

"But nature sometimes plays a role which is not in anybody's hands, and because of this snowfall, which was not good enough for these games, we had to postpone these games," he added.

Authorities are closely monitoring weather updates and consulting with the Meteorological Department to determine suitable dates for rescheduling the event.

"We'll take a call; our MET department is engaging with us. We are getting feedback from them. There are some good days, like the 19th and 20th of this month, which shows that some snowfall is going to happen in that area, and after that, February 24, 25 and 26, three days are there where we are expecting a good spill of snowfall. After that, we'll take a call for the next dates when we are going to organize," Tramboo said.

Organizers remain hopeful that the expected snowfall will allow the event to proceed soon, ensuring a competitive and thrilling experience for participants and fans. (ANI)