Polo: Jaipur register commanding win over Nahargarh in Shree Cement Cup

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) The Jaipur Polo Team delivered a composed performance to defeat Nahargarh 7-4.5 in the Shree Cement Cup, showcasing attacking precision and disciplined defence across four chukkers.

Jaipur started strongly, asserting control early in the match and capitalising on their forward momentum. Their attacking pressure translated into a 3–1.5 lead by the end of the first chukker, with HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur finding rhythm in front of goal.

The second chukker saw Jaipur further extend their advantage. Maintaining better possession and structure, they added to their tally while keeping Nahargarh’s attack in check, moving ahead 5–1.5 at halftime.

Nahargarh responded in the third chukker through determined efforts from Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod and his teammates, narrowing the deficit slightly. However, Jaipur continued to control the tempo of the game, stretching their lead to 7–3.5 by the end of the period.

The final chukker evolved into a tactical contest, with Nahargarh pushing to close the gap. Despite their persistence, Jaipur’s organised defence ensured they maintained their advantage, eventually sealing a 7–4.5 victory.

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur led the scoring with six goals, delivering a standout performance, while Raghuram Hari added one goal. For Nahargarh, Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod scored two goals, with Tarun Bilwal and Kr. Vishal Singh Rathore contributing one goal each.

The Jaipur Polo Team comprises skilled and dedicated players who carry forward a legacy deeply rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur. The team remains a formidable presence on the field, consistently striving for excellence and representing the pride of Jaipur with every match they play.

Earlier this week, Jaipur Polo Team secured their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6–5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final of the prestigious SMS Gold Vase.

