PM Modi urges Indian women's cricket team players to promote Fit India Movement to combat obesity

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Indian women's cricket team players to promote the Fit India Movement to combat obesity during his meeting with the Women's World Cup winning team on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of contributing to the Fit India Movement, especially in addressing obesity. He advised reducing oil consumption by 10 per cent at the time of purchase and said that hearing such messages from the players would have a strong impact. He encouraged them to advocate for Fit India, especially for daughters, and contribute actively.

The Prime Minister remarked that they have great motivational power due to their success. He suggested that after returning home, they should visit the schools they studied in and spend a day interacting with students. He said the children would ask many questions and remember them for life, and that the experience would also motivate the players.

PM Modi then proposed selecting three schools and visiting one each year, adding that it would motivate the player as well as the students.

The head coach Amol Muzumdar commented on the variety of questions being asked and the different personalities in the team. He shared that he has been their head coach for two years. He narrated a story from June in England, where they met King Charles. Due to protocol restrictions, only 20 people were allowed, so the support staff could not attend.

All players and three skilled coaches were present. He told the support staff that he was extremely sorry, as the protocol only allowed 20 people. In response, the support staff said they didn’t need that photograph - they wanted one with Prime Minister Modi on November 4 or 5. Today, that wish was fulfilled.

Harmanpreet Kaur shared that there were moments when it felt like setbacks were happening only to them, but those struggles were written to make them mentally and physically stronger.

Prime Minister Modi asked Harmanpreet what emotions she felt while sharing this, noting that it was deeply inspiring. The player responded that there was always a belief that one day they would lift the trophy, and that special feeling was present from day one in the team.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the recurring challenges they faced and praised their courage and ability to instill confidence in others despite adversity.

Harmanpreet credited all team members, highlighting their self-belief and consistent improvement in every tournament. She mentioned that over the past two years, they had worked extensively on mental strength, accepting that the past could not be changed.

The Prime Minister remarked that this journey had taught them to live in the present. She agreed and said that was exactly why she had asked him what extra he does to inspire his team members - so they could strengthen their belief in staying present. She further affirmed that the guidance from the Prime Minister and their coaches had put them on the right path.

The Prime Minister then asked Deepti Sharma about her Dy Superintendent of Police (DSP) role during the day, joking that she must have been controlling everything. She replied that they had simply waited to meet him and enjoyed the moment.

She recalled that in 2017, the Prime Minister had told her that a true player is one who learns to rise and move forward from failure. She said that Modi’s words have always motivated her, and she regularly listens to his speeches. She added that his calm and composed handling of situations, even when many voices are raised, personally helps her in her game.

Modi asked Deepti about her Hanuman Ji tattoo and how it helps her. She replied that she places more belief in Hanuman ji than in herself, and whenever she faces difficulties, invoking his name gives her strength to overcome them. The Prime Minister noted that she also writes "Jai Shri Ram" on her Instagram account, to which she affirmed.

He remarked that faith plays a significant role in life, offering the comfort of surrendering to a higher power. He then asked about her assertiveness on the field and whether there was truth to the perception of her dominance.

She responded that it wasn’t exactly like that, but admitted there was a bit of fear associated with her throws, and teammates often joked to go easy. She appreciated that the Prime Minister personally asked about her tattoo and knew her Instagram tagline.

The Prime Minister then asked Harmanpreet about the ball she kept in her pocket after the win - whether it was a planned gesture or guided by someone. Harmanpreet replied that it was divine planning, as she hadn’t expected the final ball and catch to come to her, but when it did, it felt like the culmination of years of effort and waiting, and she decided to keep it. She added that the ball is still in her bag.

PM Modi expressed joy at having had the opportunity to interact with them, noting that while he had met some players before, many were meeting him for the first time. He said he always looks forward to meeting them and wished them good health.

Smriti Mandhana responded that they would definitely remember his words and pass on the message whenever they get the opportunity. She added that the entire team is always ready to support such messages and would come whenever called.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that together, we must take the country forward and extended his best wishes to all.

