PM Modi endorses India to win 36 medals at 2036 Olympics, says Meenu Meniwal

Karnal, June 23 (IANS) On the occasion of International Olympic Day, a special event was organised in Karnal where Meenu Beniwal, President of the Haryana Olympic Association, was present. Speaking at the event, Beniwal expressed confidence that India would win their highest-ever medal tally at the 2036 Olympics.

He added that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who confirmed India wants to host the 2036 edition of the Games, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini have endorsed this vision. “We aim for 36 medals in the 2036 Olympics—and we will work hard to win even more than that,” Meniwal told IANS.

He further mentioned that a new Olympic association has been recently formed, and its early progress looks promising.

“After many years, the Olympic Day is being celebrated. This is a new start for the whole of Haryana, and I hope it creates a nice environment. This is the beginning of our attempts to create and nurture more athletes. We are creating more excellent centres at different locations in all sports. We will announce the details soon. "

International Olympic Day is celebrated on Monday, and there was palpable enthusiasm among athletes. India's performance in the Olympics has significantly improved over time, and Haryana has played a vital role in this growth. Athletes from Haryana have consistently delivered strong performances.

“After many years, Olympic Day is being celebrated properly, and it's sending out a very positive message. Continuous efforts are being made to increase Haryana’s medal tally. We're building more training centres for various sports and working on improving facilities for athletes. Today, programmes are being held in Hisar, Jind, and other regions as well,” he added.

When asked about political interference in sports, Beniwal said, “Many athletes don't want to go through trials and prefer direct selection, but that will no longer be allowed. Transparency will be ensured in the selection process. We will keep politics out of sports. Haryana has the highest availability of raw sports talent in India—around 55% of children ready to compete are from our villages. We're working to provide them all with the necessary support and facilities.”

In Karnal, the Olympic Day was celebrated with participation from rowing athletes across Haryana. Karnal remains the only hub in the state where athletes gather for focused rowing practice. These athletes showcased their strength and preparedness for national and international competitions. Rowing features both team and solo events, and several athletes have shown the potential to win medals on their own.

“This was a fantastic event, probably the largest programme ever held for International Olympic Day. It will give a great boost and support to both junior and senior athletes. Our sport will receive much-needed encouragement. Water sports, especially rowing, offer massive medal opportunities—up to 15 Olympic medals are available in rowing. The training atmosphere in Karnal is excellent, though athletes still need to travel far to get quality practice,” Ravindra, a rowing athlete, told IANS.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/