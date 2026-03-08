PM Modi congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the players for their skill, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Read More

Team India -- the defending T20 World Champions -- became the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a mammoth target of 256 runs, the New Zealand innings collapsed at 159 all out in 19 overs.

In a post on social media, the Prime Minister said the team’s victory was the result of exceptional performance and unwavering grit displayed during the competition.

“Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the victory has filled millions of Indians with pride and joy.

“This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!” PM Modi said in his message.

India’s triumph in the tournament has sparked celebrations among cricket fans across the country, with supporters hailing the team’s performance and the historic win on the global stage.

Team India openers Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52) and No. 3 Ishan Kishan (54) set up the platform for a huge total.

Sanju Samson carried his rich form from the previous games and went on to hit his third consecutive half-century.

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India’s charge to posting a massive 255/5 - the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup - before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

James Neesham briefly checked India's momentum with three wickets in a single over before Shivam Dube plundered an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to take India past 250. Local lads Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel then wrecked New Zealand's top order, reducing the challengers to 52/3 and extinguishing any realistic hope of a record chase, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made history.

--IANS

pgh/uk