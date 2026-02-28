PM Modi congratulates J&K team for first ever Ranji Trophy win​

Srinagar, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the J&K cricket team for its first-ever Ranji Trophy win and hoped that this feat would inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more.​

The PM said on X today, “Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first-ever Ranji Trophy win! This historic triumph reflects the remarkable grit, discipline and passion of the team.​

“It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there. “May this feat inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more.”​

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was in Hubballi to witness the historic moment, has sanctioned a Rs 2 crore reward for the team and also offered government jobs to those among the team members who desire to join the government service.​

Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team following its maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.​

Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration.​

In a post on X, Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their "emphatic" victory over Karnataka on their home turf.

"The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Omar said.​

Omar cheered for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, which had taken a massive first-innings lead and was almost certain of lifting the trophy for the first time.​

There was jubilation throughout J&K immediately after the victory of its cricket team, and the youth were in the forefront of those celebrations.​

